Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The global cell culture media market is projected to USD 10.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.0 % between 2021 and 2026.



The Emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines;



In the pharmaceutical industry, cell culture has become a prominent part of vaccine production. The cell culture technology has been used to produce vaccines for rotavirus, polio, smallpox, hepatitis, rubella, and chickenpox. Cell-based flu vaccines have also been approved for use in the US and many European countries.



Earlier, vaccines were manufactured by growing and harvesting viruses in chicken eggs, which was a time-consuming process. On the other hand, cell culture-based vaccine production is a far more efficient method. Its advantages over traditional manufacturing methods include a shortened lead-time and the capability to produce vaccines in larger quantities as per demand. Moreover, cell culture-based vaccines can be stored over a longer period. According to a study published by the CDC in the Journal of Infectious Diseases (June 2020), cell-based vaccines provided greater protection against flu-related hospitalizations than standard-dose egg-based vaccines among Medicare beneficiaries 65 years and older. For the 2020-2021 flu season, all four flu viruses used in Flucelvax Quadrivalent were cell-derived. Consequently, recent years have seen a surge in cell-based vaccines, resulting in efforts by prominent companies to capitalize on the opportunities provided. Seqirus, for example, has been active in this field.



- In February 2020, Seqirus (a part of CSL Limited) received US FDA approval for AUDENZ, a cell-based Influenza A (H5N1) Monovalent Vaccine for individuals aged six months and older.



- In January 2019, Seqirus received approval from the European Commission for its new cell-based seasonal influenza vaccine, FLUCELVAX TETRA.



- In October 2018, Seqirus secured FDA approval for a next-generation cell-based influenza vaccine manufacturing process. This approval has enabled the inclusion of children as young as 6 months. Also, after the FDA approval for its cell-based manufacturing technology, Seqirus went from producing 3 million doses in 2015 to 20 million doses in 2020.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97468536



The global cell culture media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical companies, emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, growth in stem cell research, the launch of new cell culture media by market players, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, expensive cell biology research products and ethical concerns regarding cell biology research are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



The serum-free media segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the cell culture media market in 2020.



Based on type, the cell culture media market is segmented into serum-free media, classical media & salts, stem cell culture media, specialty media, chemically defined media, and other cell culture media. In 2020, the serum-free media segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the advantages of serum-free media over other types of media, including consistent performance, increased growth & productivity, better control over physiological responsiveness, and reduced risk of contamination by serum-borne adventitious agents in cell culture.



The biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the cell culture media market in 2020.



Based on application, the cell culture media market is categorized into biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, drug discovery & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production segment is further divided into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, and other therapeutic protein production. The tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is further divided into cell & gene therapy and other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications. The biopharmaceutical production segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the increasing demand for mAbs, and the growing regulatory approvals for the production of cell culture-based vaccines.



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97468536



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the cell culture media market in 2020.



Based on the region, the global cell culture media market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, favorable regulatory guidelines, government support for cell culture-based vaccine production, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian economies are the major factors contributing to the growth of the cell culture media market in the Asia Pacific.



Key players in the cell culture media market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US).



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=97468536