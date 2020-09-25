Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Leading players in the global cell culture media, sera, and reagents market comprise of Sartorius, Sigma-Aldrich Co., LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dickinson & Company, Becton, General Electric, Corning, Lonza, Merck, Eppendorf, and Promocell. These firms accounts for significant share in the entire market. Owing to advancement in technology, the firms are now able to come up with improved and more effective critical therapeutics and biomolecules, by cell culture processes. Several pharmaceutical firms are indulging in mergers and acquisitions to improve their market position and betterment of their product portfolios. Moreover, rise in investments in particular bio-manufacturing process type is anticipated to attract companies so that they focus on research and development activities in forthcoming years.
According to Transparency Market Research, the global cell culture media, sera, and reagents market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2022. The market value by the end of 2022 is valued to reach around worth US$11.3 bn. In year 2013, the market value was around US$6.0 bn.
In terms of application, the global cell culture media, sera, and reagents market is dominated by bio-pharmaceuticals segment. The segment held the highest share in terms of revenue. Owing to increasing demand for non-traditional drugs, the segment is foreseen to experience a substantial growth in demand within the forecast period. On the basis of geography, North America region is anticipated to lead the global cell culture media, sera, and reagents market. The region is prognosticated to be valued around worth US$3.7 bn by 2022. Whereas, in 1024, the region was valued around worth US$2.2 bn. The region is growing due to rise in number of people suffering from tumor and other chronic diseases related to metabolism.
Lack of Competition from Generic Drug Makers to Propel Market Demand
One of the major growth factors propelling the world cell culture media, sera, and reagents market is the way of treating illness that have become irresponsive of conventional methods of treatment. The thinning difference between pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are expected to promote the emergence of biotech companies. These firms develop specialized way of treatment through personalized medications by focusing on stem cell research.
Moreover, owing to low competition from generic or bio-similar drugs, the market growth in the world cell culture media, sera, and reagents market is foreseen to improve. This is expected to be due to the incapability of bio-similar drug manufacturers to recreate unique processing of microorganisms in a controlled environmental scenario.
High Precision Could be A Restraining Factor for Market Growth
However, the global cell culture media, sera, and reagents market are likely to face a few drawbacks in its demand, for example, precision-driven cell culture processes. In addition, keeping a check on each parameters comprising of humidity, temperature, aeration, and nutrients appears comparatively difficult.
This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Cell Culture Media, Sera, and Reagents Market (Media by type – Chemically defined, Classical, Lysogeny broth (LB), Protein-free, Serum-free, Specialty; Sera by type – Fetal Bovine, Newborn Calf and Adult Bovine Sera, Others; Reagents by type – Albumin, Amino Acids, Attachment Factors, Growth Factors & Cytokines, Hormones, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2023."
Global Cell Culture Media Market Revenue, by Type
Chemically defined
Classical
Lysogeny broth (LB)
Protein-free
Serum-free
Specialty
Global Cell Culture Sera Market Revenue, by Type
Fetal Bovine
Newborn Calf and Adult Bovine Sera
Others
Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Revenue, by Type
Albumin
Human Serum Albumin (HSA)
Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA)
Recombinant Serum Albumin (RSA)
Amino Acids
Attachment Factors
Growth Factors & Cytokines
Insulin-like Growth Factors (IGF)
HumanKine Growth Factors and Cytokine
Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)
Others
Hormones (Insulin, Recombinant Insulin, Erythropoietin and Others)
Others
Porcine Trypsin
Recombinant Trypsin
Thrombin
Miscellaneous Reagents
Global Cell Culture Media, Sera, and Reagents Market Revenue, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America (LATAM)
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World (RoW)
Israel
Russia
Rest of RoW
