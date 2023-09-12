Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- Cell Dissociation Market in terms of revenue, was valued at approximately $0.6 billion in 2023. It is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach $1.4 billion by 2028. This impressive expansion is expected to occur at a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Several key factors are driving the growth of the cell dissociation market. Notably, there is a growing utilization of tissue dissociation products in mammalian cell culture, which has become increasingly important in various biotechnological applications. Additionally, the expansion of cell therapy production facilities is contributing to the market's growth trajectory.



Key Market Players:



The cell dissociation market is moderately consolidated in nature with prominent market players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), ATCC (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), PAN-Biotech (Germany), CellSystems GmbH (Germany), AMSBIO (England), Neuromics (US), VitaCyte, LLC. (US), ALSTEM (US), Biological Industries (Israel), Gemini Bio (US), Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc. (US), Central Drug House (P) Ltd. (India), Worthington Biochemical Corporation (US), Capricorn Scientific (Germany), Abeomics (US), and Genlantis, Inc. (US).



Cell Dissociation Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Increase in recombinant therapeutics sourced from mammalian cells

Growing focus on personalized medicine

cGMP approvals for new cell therapy production facilities



Restraints:



High cost of cell-based research



Opportunities:



Advancements in non-enzymatic tissue dissociation



Challenges:



Limitations associated with dissociated cell culture



Enzymatic dissociation products accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market in 2022



Based on the product, the cell dissociation market is segmented enzymatic dissociation products, instruments & accessories, and non-enzymatic dissociation products. In 2022, the enzymatic cell dissociation products segment accounted for the highest revenue. Uptake of cell dissociation enzymes is expected to increase attributed to increasing cell-based research activities.



By tissue type, the connective tissue segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022



Based on the tissue type, the cell dissociation market is segmented into epethilial tissues, connective tissues, and other tissues such as muscles tissues and nervous tissues. The connective tissues is the dominant segment of the cell dissociation market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the fastest pace through 2023-2028. In the past few years, extensive research has been performed to achieve a granular understanding of connective tissue structures.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end-users of the cell dissociation market



Based on end-users, the cell dissociation market is segmented into research & academic isntitutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the key end users of the cell dissociation market, with highest revenue share in 2022. Increasing insvestments by pharmaceutical companies to develop stem cell-based therapies is expected to strengthen the adoption of cell dissociation products.



North America dominates the global cell dissociation market



The cell dissociation market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share in the cell dissociation market, which is attributed to increasing investments in the development of novel cell-based therapies.



Recent Developments



- In 2020, Miltenyi Biotec launched automated and closed adherent cell culture solutions on CliniMACS Prodigy.



- In 2020, Merck The company expanded its Life Sciences production facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire (US).



- In 2020, STEMCELL Technologies partnered with CollPlant to secure CollPlant rhCollagen for STEMCELL's use in cell culture applications.



- In 2021, Danaher (Cytiva) partnered with Diamyd Medical, wherein Diamyd selected Cytiva's FlexFactory platform for making precision medicine type-1 diabetes vaccines.



- In 2021, Danaher (Cytiva) collaborated with the Government of Telangana (India) to strengthen the biopharma industry in India with new labs.



