The cell dissociation industry is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years, driven by advances in cell culture technology, the increasing use of stem cells in research and drug discovery, and the development of novel cell-based therapies. As the demand for high-quality cell dissociates grows, the industry can expect to see more investments in developing new cell dissociation techniques, such as single-cell isolation, nanotechnology-based cell disruption, and micropipette-based cell dissociation. Additionally, the development of new automation tools and technologies to improve consistency and efficiency of cell dissociation processes are expected to drive future growth. In the coming years, the industry can also expect to see advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which could further revolutionize the cell dissociation industry.



Cell Dissociation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key drivers of the cell dissociation market include, growing use of tissue dissociation products in mammalian cell culture and expanding cell therapy production facilities. The mammalian-based capacity for recombinant proteins grew yearly at 10.8%, whereas recombinant microbial-based capacity grew at 3.0% yearly. As cell culture is an integral part of developing mammalian-based recombinant therapeutics, the uptake of cell dissociation products is expected to increase with it.



Enzymatic dissociation products accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market in 2022



Based on the product, the cell dissociation market is segmented enzymatic dissociation products, instruments & accessories, and non-enzymatic dissociation products. In 2022, the enzymatic cell dissociation products segment accounted for the highest revenue. Uptake of cell dissociation enzymes is expected to increase attributed to increasing cell-based research activities.



By tissue type, the connective tissue segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022



Based on the tissue type, the cell dissociation market is segmented into epethilial tissues, connective tissues, and other tissues such as muscles tissues and nervous tissues. The connective tissues is the dominant segment of the cell dissociation market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the fastest pace through 2023-2028. In the past few years, extensive research has been performed to achieve a granular understanding of connective tissue structures.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end-users of the cell dissociation market



Based on end-users, the cell dissociation market is segmented into research & academic isntitutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the key end users of the cell dissociation market, with highest revenue share in 2022. Increasing insvestments by pharmaceutical companies to develop stem cell-based therapies is expected to strengthen the adoption of cell dissociation products.



North America dominates the global cell dissociation market



The cell dissociation market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share in the cell dissociation market, which is attributed to increasing investments in the development of novel cell-based therapies.



Cell Dissociation Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Increase in recombinant therapeutics sourced from mammalian cells

Growing focus on personalized medicine

cGMP approvals for new cell therapy production facilities



Restraints:



High cost of cell-based research



Opportunities:



Advancements in non-enzymatic tissue dissociation



Challenges:



Limitations associated with dissociated cell culture



Key Market Players:



The cell dissociation market is moderately consolidated in nature with prominent market players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), ATCC (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), PAN-Biotech (Germany), CellSystems GmbH (Germany), AMSBIO (England), Neuromics (US), VitaCyte, LLC. (US), ALSTEM (US), Biological Industries (Israel), Gemini Bio (US), Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc. (US), Central Drug House (P) Ltd. (India), Worthington Biochemical Corporation (US), Capricorn Scientific (Germany), Abeomics (US), and Genlantis, Inc. (US).



Recent Developments



In 2020, Miltenyi Biotec launched automated and closed adherent cell culture solutions on CliniMACS Prodigy.



In 2020, Merck The company expanded its Life Sciences production facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire (US).



In 2020, STEMCELL Technologies partnered with CollPlant to secure CollPlant rhCollagen for STEMCELL's use in cell culture applications.



In 2021, Danaher (Cytiva) partnered with Diamyd Medical, wherein Diamyd selected Cytiva's FlexFactory platform for making precision medicine type-1 diabetes vaccines.



In 2021, Danaher (Cytiva) collaborated with the Government of Telangana (India) to strengthen the biopharma industry in India with new labs.



