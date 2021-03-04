Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The latest industry intelligence research on the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Importantly, examination of various facets of the industry including but not limited to production volume, product sales, demand and supply assessment and forecast for the period, 2020 - 2027 aim at offering business owners a competitive edge over their rivals. The study further conducts a qualitative evaluation of various driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



The report on the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel globally. The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.



The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.



Major Companies and Market Share Analysis

The market for cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing is fragmented, with a significant number of large and medium-sized players, which account for a significant global share of the market. The key players of the market are well-equipped with significant manufacturing resources and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the top players in the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing market comprise:

Sequenom, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Biodesix, Inc.

Allenex AB

Roche Holdings AG

Biocept, Inc.

CareDx, Inc.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)

Circulating tumor DNA

Donor-derived cell-free DNA



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MPSS

t-MPS

SNP

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transplantation

Gynecology

Oncology



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



