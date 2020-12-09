Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 22.41 Billion by 2027, as per the latest research study by Emergen Research. The rising incidences of cancer, chromosomal aberrations in neonates due to pregnancies in late-stages of life, and the soaring trend and demand for minimally and non-invasive testing procedures, are anticipated to bolster the market growth through the projected timeline.



Moreover, government bodies' increasing investment and funding initiatives to incorporate advanced therapeutic technology in clinics, hospitals, and health care units are presumed to add traction to market growth during the projected period. However, the higher costs associated with state-of-the-art equipment and the scarcity of skilled healthcare experts are anticipated to hinder the industry's growth.



Key Highlights of the Report:

- Cell-free fetal DNA testing is a non-invasive diagnostic procedure with no health hazards or risk of amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling (CVS). The cell-free fetal DNA testing segment, due to these benefits, dominated the market in 2019, accounting for a share of 48.8%. It is anticipated to continue dominating the market during the projected timeline.

- The MPSS technology segment is forecasted to lead the market growth during the projected timeframe, registering a CAGR of 26.7%. This can be attributed to the technology's advantage in producing a tangible gene expression in cells and tissues.

- The gynecology application is presumed to expand substantially during the projected timeline attributable to the rising incorporation of the cell-free DNA in diagnosing genetic conditions in babies and obstetric complications.

- North America commanded the market in 2019 with a share of 33.6% and is presumed to continue its dominance throughout the estimated years due to surging incidences of chronic health conditions and disorders and complications in pregnancy owing to certain lifestyle conditions.

- Some of the key companies in the Cell-Free DNA testing market are Allenex AB, Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biocept, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Roche Holdings AG, Illumina Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

- Agilent Technologies, Inc., acquired BioTek Instruments, Inc., the leading manufacturer of advanced state-of-the-art medical equipment, in 2019. The acquisition assisted Agilent's product portfolio and presence expansion in the North American region.



For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has bifurcated the Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market based on technology, type, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Donor-derived cell-free DNA

- Circulating tumor DNA

- Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- SNP

- t-MPS

- MPSS

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Transplantation

- Gynecology

- Oncology



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o BENELUX

o France

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA



