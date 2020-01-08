Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Growth in the cell isolation market is mainly driven by the growing government funding for cell-based research, increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases, technological advancements, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.



What the Market Looks Like?



Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, the global cell isolation market is estimated to reach USD 27.5 Billion by the end of 2024. In 2018, North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe.



Based on product, the cell isolation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. During the forecast period, the consumables segment is estimated to register a higher growth rate. The increasing investments by companies to develop advanced products and the rising government initiatives for enhancing cell-based research are driving the growth of this segment.



By cell type, the cell isolation market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall cell isolation industry in 2018. This is primarily attributed to increasing investments by public and private organizations for research on human cells, growing application areas of human stem cells, and the high prevalence and growing incidence of diseases such as cancer.



Based on end user, the cell isolation market is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. This dominant share is primarily attributed to the widespread adoption of advanced instruments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies for cell-based experiments & cancer research. The increasing number of R&D facilities globally is another driving factor.



What Drives the Market?



The growth of the global market for Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market is primarily influenced by the following factors:



- Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

- Increasing Number of Patients Suffering From Cancer and Infectious Diseases

- Technological Advancements

- Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine



Geographical growth scenario of Cell Isolation Market



North America is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the global cell isolation market. The large share of the North American market is attributed to increasing government support for cancer and stem cell research, the expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in which cell isolation is required for diagnosis and treatment. This will result in, increase in demand for cell isolation products.



Major market players and strategies adopted



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), pluriSelect (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US).



