Cell Phone Repairs Toronto Launches New Website and Changes the Repair Landscape

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The new website will assist consumers in quickly finding a high quality, reputable location for all of their gadget needs. They can bring any device, regardless of operating system or brand and let us prove how we can turn a broken screen, damaged charging port, poorly performing battery, difficult software from old and tired to new again - always done quickly and with greater value.
Cell Phone Repair Toronto is a company that specializes in the repair of all types of brands and operating systems such as “iPhone, Blackberry, Android, Samsung, HTC, Nexus, etc.”
Expert services include:
- Permanent factory unlocking
- Screen replacements
- Charging port repairs including soldering
- Power buttons and other buttons
- Headset jacks
- Cameras – front and back
- Batteries and power systems
- Lens replacements
- Liquid damage
Hardware products stocked in-house include:
- Cases designed for your phone or tablet
- Bluetooth and other audio needs
- Screen protectors
- Charging and adapter cables
- Unique accessories
- Refurbished and unlocked devices
For more information kindly visit this site:http://www.cellphonerepairstoronto.ca
For Contact us:
Call us at: 416-477-1150
Email us at: cellphonerepairstoronto@gmail.com
Visit us at: 1557 The Queensway, Unit 110, Etobicoke (on the South side of The Queensway, West of Kipling and close to Sherway Gardens)
http://www.cellphonerepairstoronto.ca