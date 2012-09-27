Cell Phone Tracking Software MobileMonitor Offers Three New Cost Effective Plans

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- iPhone monitoring and Android monitoring software, MobileMonitor has just announced a range of new plans and pricing to provide users with more choices, while saving them money. Available for iPhone, iPod and iPad devices and Android cell phones, MobileMonitor is one of the most downloaded cell phone tracking software on the market today. The new pricing plans can help users save up to 50 percent off the regular monthly subscription costs.



Customers can choose from three-month, six-month and one-year plans, with the one-year plan costing $9.90 per month instead of $19.90. No matter which of the three plans they select, users can take advantage of the wide range of features offered by MobileMonitor.



These days, the majority of kids have mobile phones to text and chat with friends, play games, connect to social media sites, search the web and more. While parents like to think they can trust their children, the more they know about what their child is actually doing, the better.



MobileMonitor satisfies all parental mobile phone tracking and protection needs. It is a monitoring and tracking application that allows parents to track their children's location from a distance simply using their smartphones. It is a completely undetectable and incognito working application.



Once installed on a device, MobileMonitor allows people to monitor any calls made and received, track text messages (SMS), track cell phone location via real time GPS, access all of the contact lists and media files stored on the device and much more.



Given its numerous functions and features, MobileMonitor is also ideal for tracking employees and backing up smartphone data.



This cell phone tracking software is the best solution for businesses, parents and other individuals looking to track cell phone locations.



For more information about MobileMonitor or to download the iPhone and Android monitoring software, visit http://mobilemonitor.com



About MobileMonitor

The creator of MobileMonitor is a company specialized in developing the best and most effective monitoring and tracking application software for any smartphone or tablet. Compatible with both iOS and Android platforms, the MobileMonitor app allows users to monitor, track, protect and backup their smartphone, iPod or iPad data quickly and safely.