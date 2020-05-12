Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Cell Separation Technologies Market (Technology - Immunomagnetic Cell Separation, Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting, Microfluidic Cell Separation, and Other Technology; Application - Stem Cell Research, Immunology, Cancer Research, and Other Application; End User - Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End User): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025"



Surge in Number of People Suffering from Chronic Diseases



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and increased cell therapy-based research activities are the major drivers that drive the growth of the cell separation technologies market. Growth in government spending in the biotechnology area and development in separation technologies are the other factors that help in the growth of the market.



Besides, increasing cell therapy-oriented research and development across the globe drives the market growth. However, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals and regulatory issues may hinder the growth of the global market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Cell Separation Technologies Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Holds Dominance Share



Geographically, the global cell separation technologies market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the global cell separation technologies market due to improved research infrastructure. Furthermore, increased government funding in the life science arena also helps in the growth of the market in the North American region.



The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness towards chronic diseases and growth in government initiatives to improve cell-based technology. Improving healthcare infrastructure also helps the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. India and China are anticipated to be the fastest-growing cell separation technologies markets in Asia.



Cell Separation Technologies Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Cell Separation Technologies Market Highlights



=> Cell Separation Technologies Market Projection



=> Cell Separation Technologies Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Cell Separation Technologies Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Cell Separation Technologies Market



Chapter - 4 Cell Separation Technologies Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Cell Separation Technologies Market by Technology



=> Immunomagnetic Cell Separation



=> Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting



=> Microfluidic Cell Separation



=> Other Technology



Chapter - 6 Global Cell Separation Technologies Market by Application



=> Stem Cell Research



=> Immunology



=> Cancer Research



=> Other Application



Chapter - 7 Global Cell Separation Technologies Market by End User



=> Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



=> Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories



=> Other End-User



Chapter - 8 Global Cell Separation Technologies Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Competitive Landscape in the Global Cell Separation Technologies Market



=> Companies Profiles



=> Terumo BCT, Inc.



=> STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.



=> Miltenyi Biotec GmbH



=> Merck Millipore



=> Life Technologies Corporation



=> BD Biosciences



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



