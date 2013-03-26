Cell Spy News Blog Spills the Beans on Spyware for Cell Phones

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- According to statistics released by the National Opinion Research Center out of The University of Chicago, it is estimated that about 3% to 4% of currently married people have a sexual partner besides their spouse in a given year and about 15% to 18% of those ever-married people have had a sexual partner other than their spouse while they were married. Jonny Wannamaker of Cell Spy News (www.cellspynews.com), however, estimates that number much higher and says that with the use of special software, many couples are finding out the real truth themselves.



Says Wannamaker, "People want to use this kind of software for specific purposes. Those that suspect that their husband, wife, girlfriend or boyfriend of cheating on them, is probably amongst the most common. It’s human nature to want to know what a loved one might be saying to another person, especially a suspected lover. Their phone is probably the most common way to have covert communications between the two of them. If you could listen in to their secrets, when they think that nobody in the world is listening in, you will get to the truth of things pretty quickly. You’ll be able to tell if this is some kind of puppy-love crush, that may be salvageable, or some deep-seated love-affair that could spell the end of your time with them, you will know how to proceed. It might be that you've totally misread a situation and what you thought was happening was some innocent pang of jealousy growing in you as the green-eyed monster sometimes can."



Taking control and no longer feeling like the victim is the key in situations like this, says Wannamaker, and the reason why this type of spy software is so popular. "If you manage to find a way to infiltrate their darkest, most deceptive thoughts, secrets and desires, when they really have no clue that you are eavesdropping, this is a powerful way to gain back the upper hand in the relationship and start to take control for yourself again."



Spyware for cell phones is available in two different types, says Wannamaker. "The first and cheaper option will allow you to spy on all incoming and outgoing text messages. Nobody really imagines that anybody can read their text messages, especially if they are deleting them immediately after they have been received or are sent. The second type of cell spy surveillance software actually lets you listen into the phone calls live, as they happen. This seems like something out of a spy novel or something akin to all the phone tapping news stories that you hear around the world today,but it actually works. If you suspects someone you love is cheating on you this could be the way to find out for certain."



About Cell Spy News

Cell Spy News is a newsletter blog informing the public of the latest in cell spying news on monitoring software, capabilities, and support.