New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Global Cell Surface Markers Market is forecast to reach USD 965.0 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector have primarily fueled the growth of the market. Integration of additional parameters to traditional instruments that can help in in-depth analysis in biotechnological R&D is boosting the growth of the market. The expansion of the market has also been the result of, increased investments by key players of the market for instrumental advancements with, automated techniques and solutions for disease identification and prognosis. One of such mentionable improvements in the market in 2018 is the significant investment made by GenScript, one of the key players of the market, on the project- Novel HIV Vaccine. Such emphasis on the enhancement of Novel HIV Vaccine and the associated rise in the number of researches is also boosting the growth of the cell surface markers market.



Get a Sample Copy of this Report with TOC, Tables, Statistics, Charts & Company profiles @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1552



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Janssen Diagnostics, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Bio-Techne, Genscript, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen N.V.



Changes in lifestyle have resulted in the increased occurrence of oncological and cell-associated diseases that demands advancements in monoclonal antibody generation and production. The increased need for improvements in antibody generation and production is having a positive impact on the growth of the market.



North America leads the global cell surface markers market. The rise in the occurrence rate of cancer and increased emphasis on drug development and discovery in this region have contributed to its market dominance. Europe is another major region for this market, which follows North America in context to its market share. The presence of market leaders in this region is one of the major contributing factors for its market share.



Further key findings from the report suggest



In the year 2018, the global cell surface markers market held a market share of USD 525.0 Million, which is forecasted to witness a growth rate of 7.54% during the forecast period.



There have been significant advancements in the recent years, in the techniques and high-throughput tools that are required for cytological evaluation. Such advancements in the cytological evaluation are boosting the growth of the cell surface markers market.



In the context of cell type, the T Cell Surface Markers segment dominated the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 199.5 Million in 2018, with a growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. In case of infections, pathogens proliferate and activate the T cells. As a result, the T Cell Surface Markers segment turns out to be useful in identifying any infection, which has resulted in its increased use for diagnostic purpose that has a positive impact on its market share.



In regards to the products, the Antibodies segment can be seen to lead the market that yielded the higher revenue of USD 346.5 Million in 2018 with the higher growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. The revenue yielded by this segment has been attributed to the increased number of neurobiology researches that requires reliable and accurate antibodies.



In the context of source, the Mice segment generated the highest revenue of USD 294.0 Million in 2018 with the highest growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period. This source is one of the most cost-effective sources for antibody production, which is a significant reason for the growth rate of this segment.



In regards to application, the Research Applications segment can be seen to be dominating the market that occupied a market share of 65% in 2018 with a growth rate of 7.1% during the forecast period. The market dominance of this segment has been the result of the rise in use of cell surface markers in stem cell, cancer, and HIV care, the associated growth in cell surface marker-based research and increased private and public funding in these researches.



In context to end-users, the market is led by the Academic & Research Institutes segment that held the largest market share of 48% in 2018 with a growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period. Factors resulting in the market dominance of this segment is the result of the increased number of researches for drug discovery and elevated emphasis on identifying novel drug targets for chronic conditions.



In the global cell surface markers market, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growth rate of this region has been driven by a significant rise in investments for R&D in the healthcare sector and unmet healthcare and medical needs.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1552



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cell surface markers market based on Cell Type, Product, Source, Instrument, and Reagent Type, Application, End-users, and Region:



Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



T Cell Surface Markers

NK Cell Surface Markers

B Cell Surface Markers

Monocyte Cell Surface Markers

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Antibodies

Pcr Arrays



Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Rats

Mice

Others



Instrument and Reagent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Flow Cytometer

Reagents and Kits

Hematology Analyzers



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Research Applications

Drug Discovery

Stem Cell Research

Immunology

Medical Applications

Oncology



End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Clinical Testing Laboratories & Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Cell Surface Markers Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cell-surface-markers-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cell Surface Markers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cell Surface Markers Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased emphasis on R&D for the discovery of new antibodies



4.2.2.2. The rise in the prevalence rate of cancer



4.2.2.3. Increased funding for life science research



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The high cost of Antibody Development Process



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continued…..



Read More Reports:-



Release Agents Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027



Lead Acid Battery Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027



Lubricants for Wind Turbine Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027



Genome Editing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.