Cell Therapeutics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "Cell Therapeutics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Global Markets Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Cell Therapeutics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" provides data on the Cell Therapeutics, Inc.'s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Cell Therapeutics, Inc.'s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Cell Therapeutics, Inc. - Brief Cell Therapeutics, Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Cell Therapeutics, Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Cell Therapeutics, Inc. with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Cell Therapeutics, Inc.'s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate Cell Therapeutics, Inc.'s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Cell Therapeutics, Inc.'s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Cell Therapeutics, Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Small-Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Renal Cell Carcinoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Sickle Cell Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Plasma Cell Neoplasm - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- T-Cell Leukemia - Pipeline Review, H2 2012
- Basal Cell Carcinoma (Basal Cell Epithelioma) - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- B-Cell Leukemia - Pipeline Review, H2 2012
- Astrocytoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2012