New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment Market Size – USD 11.90 Billion in 2019, Industry Growth - CAGR of 14.7%, Industry Trends – Increasing sustainability of advanced cell therapy equipment.



The global cell therapy laboratory equipment market is forecast to reach USD 34.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A handful of factors which are primarily affecting the growth of the market includes rising government investments for cell-based research, steep rising curve in the number of GMP-certified production facilities. Over the years, a significant increase in the number of oncology-oriented cell-based therapy clinical trials are also driving the growth of this market.



According to our experts, the consumables segment is expected to account for the majority share of the market over the years to come. The main reason for the aforesaid information is attributed to the high demand for consumables (such as growth factors and media) in cell-based experiments and cancer research, which is in a way accelerating the number of new product launches. Moreover, consumables are required at every step of cell processing which is further expected to drive their adoption in the market.



The cell therapy instrument from the cell processing segment has dominated the market in the recent past and is expected to do so in the forecasted period as well. Our experts also foresee that it might hit the highest CAGR with 2023 and expect to have a steady growth henceforth. This is because cell processing stage makes the highest use of cell therapy instruments and media, especially during culture media processing. This is supposedly the main driver for the growth of this particular segment.



North America accounted for the largest market share for a long time and is expected to do so in the upcoming years as well. The reason behind this can primarily be attributed to the high burden of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.



The Key Companies Profiled in the Market are:



Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).



The COVID-19 impact:



The outbreak raised concern on the value of hygiene and healthcare. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries. The production, as well as supply, has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers as well as consumers. The market might be facing a downside for the period. Still, with a rising health concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition.



Further key findings from the report suggest



It has been found that in a case study of a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, the importance of implementation of a Werum manufacturing execution system (MES) shortened batch-release times from 30 hours to four mainly by reducing the number of manual entries from over a thousand to less than 200. This when incorporated on a massive scale can likely spearhead the growth of the market.



There are a number of factors that drive investment in biotechnology: an aging population, an associated increase in life expectancy, as well as rising numbers of chronic disease; commercial opportunities in orphan-disease development; and improvements in clinical-trial design helping more product candidates make it to market than in the past. This is turn going to positively affect the cell therapy laboratory equipment market. The major brands are undergoing collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions which are providing greater access to capital than ever before.



On the manufacturing side, the platform processes for chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) methods and formulations can accelerate development. The process intensification for viral vectors and automation in cell processing and analytics is likely to reduce overall cost of goods sold (CoGS).



According to our experts, when working with closed-system cell therapy manufacturing for phase 1 clinical trials, it gives an academic perspective that provided practical suggestions for academic researchers setting up relationships with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). It is likely to emphasize identifying knowledge gaps, potential risks, and differences in priorities between such organizations, thereby establishing an operational infrastructure that can serve to bridge the quality systems approaches. This indirectly impacts the growth of the market positively.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the cell therapy equipment market on the basis of product, application, cell type, end user and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Consumables

Equipment

Systems and Software



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cell Processing

Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling

Process Monitoring and Quality Control



Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Human Cells

Animal Cells



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Life Science Research Companies

Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment Market Product Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing Incentives by Governemnt in Cell-Based Research



4.2.2.2. Advanced Cell Therapy Instruments becoming affordable and sustainable



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High Cost of Cell-Based Research



4.2.3.2. Lower than expected Success Rate



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued……



