Cellect Offers Free Shipping in Australia

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Cellect, a name that has become synonymous with best Refurbished Phones Australia has offered free shipping service in the country, which helps customers make further savings.



Smartphones and other mobile devices have become people's lifelines today. People cannot do without them if they want to stay on top of their personal and professional communications. They want to get their hands on the mobile phones that bring the latest technologies to the forefront. But they also have to think about their budgets, which can be a constraint. That's one of the reasons why pre-owned and refurbished devices have gained immense popularity.



Cellect, which is a 100% Australian owned company, has earned its reputation as a leading reseller of top quality pre-owned and refurbished devices. Every phone that enters its warehouse is inspected and renewed. It ensures that all the mobile devices it has in store for customers are completely unlocked. As a result they can be used with each and every GSM network from anywhere in the world. It makes the pre-owned and refurbished devices from the company versatile for customers' use.



The versatility is also reflected in the comprehensive collection Cellect has for its customers. Those looking for smart Refurbished Phones in Australia don't have to look beyond the expansive collection it stocks. Apple iPhone 6, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 2X are just some of the refurbished options available with the reseller. The company also stocks a wide range of accessories for the benefit of its customers.



All the pre-owned and refurbished phones are cleaned, fully functional and tested, which allows Cellect to assure customers of their quality. That's how it stays confident enough to offer 30 day money back guarantee to customers. Moreover they can also benefit from 90 day warranty. Reliable customer service from the company is another factor that can put customers' minds at rest. They can be rest assured that they get the best quality devices at lowest possible rates. And now with the offer of free shipping in Australia, buyers in the country can make further savings for themselves.



