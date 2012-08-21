Celltrion: Biosimilars Company Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Celltrion: Biosimilars Company Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's biosimilars portfolio, including analysis of key product profiles, examining key drivers and resistors to development, market sizing, specifics of development such as clinical trials (where available) for each key biosimilar molecule in development.
Scope
- Strategic insight into the key strategies that have shaped the company's progress and/or will define its outlook going forward.
- Provides an indication of how biosimilars fit into the wider company context, and a history of deals & alliances.
Highlights
The company is thought to be responsible for filing the first biosimilar MAb for approval in Europe. In 2009, Celltrion signed an agreement to manufacture and co-market eight biosimilars with Hospira in the US, EU and other key markets. Hospira is a leader in injectable generics, representing a strong fit with biosimilars.
- Evaluate key products in Celltrion's biosimilar pipeline of seven monoclonal antibodies and one fusion protein
- With no sales capabilities and a limited international footprint, see how Celltrion is reliant upon partnerships for market access and sales
