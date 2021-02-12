Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cellular IoT Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cellular IoT Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cellular IoT. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Major Players in This Report Include: Qualcomm Inc., Gemalto N.V., Sierra Wireless, U-Blox Holding AG, MediaTek Inc., Telit Communications PLC, ZTE Corporation, Mistbase, Sequans Communications, CommSolid GmbH



Cellular IoT Market Overview

A cellular IoT a way of connecting physical things (like sensors) to the internet using basically the same stuff behind smartphone. Instead of needing to create a new, private network to house IoT devices, they can piggyback on the same mobile network as smartphones. Cellular IoT has been widely adopted across the world, with 2G and 3G connectivity enabling many early IoT applications. Greater bandwidth, lower latency and increased support for large volumes of devices per cell are coming to the market with 4G offerings. These will be enhanced further with the arrival of 5G networks, initially enabled by the 5G New Radio (NR) standard, which will enable Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) that support increasingly critical applications.



Cellular IoT Market Segmentation: by Type (2G, 3G, NBâ€"LTEâ€"M, 4G, LTEâ€"M, NBâ€"IoT, 5G), Component (Hardware, Software), End User (Agriculture, Environmental Monitoring, HealthCare, Automotive & Transportation, Energy, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2024



Market Trend:

- Ability to Accommodate a Large Number of Connected Devices



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Extended Network Coverage

- Growing Demand for Cellular Connectivity in the Automotive Sector

- Increasing Demand for End-To-End Security



Challenges:

- Emerging Common Protocols and Standards across the IoT Platform



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cellular IoT Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cellular IoT Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cellular IoT market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cellular IoT Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cellular IoT

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cellular IoT Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cellular IoT market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Cellular IoT Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cellular IoT Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



