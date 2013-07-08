Cellular Therapy and Cord Blood 2013 Latest Market Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- This is the most up-to-date market report focusing on Cellular Therapy and the HSCT/Cord Blood Market Landscape, published by Select Biosciences. In this comprehensive market report, we have focused primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the cellular therapy field--in this vein, we present primary industry data that Select Biosciences has collected as part of its continual industry tracking of this space.



We've analyzed clinical trial trends and the evolution of several therapeutics areas within cellular therapy [orthopedic, skin/wound care, cardiovascular, and CNS disorders] and present the current status of every single program within the preclinical through the various clinical trial phases and onto commercialization. We also present the breakout of clinical trials in the bona fide cellular therapy sector with respect to geographic breakout, breakout by type of cells utilized, and disease classes interrogated.



Select Biosciences has also provided a detailed quantitative analysis of the cord blood field as it is rapidly evolving. Our coverage provides hard numbers on sizes of the various registries, the TNC breakouts of banked units, detailed cost breakouts for banking as well as HSCTs utilizing cord blood. Furthermore, given our global footprint, we've been able to compare the EU and US markets side-by-side in this analysis.



Select Biosciences also presents the ATMP regulatory guidelines governing the marketing authorization of cellular therapeutics in the European Union. Details on the statute as well as implications to companies seeking to navigate this space are provided.



Extensive Market Analyses



Presented in this Report



Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research Activity in the US

Sales of Commercial Products and Services in Stem Cell/Regenerative Medicine Sectors

Breakout of Spending by Companies in the Cellular Therapy/Regenerative Medicine Space

Breakout of Spending by Product Platforms in Various Spaces

Autologous vs. Allogeneic Business Models in the Cellular Therapy Space

Autologous vs. Allogeneic Cellular Therapy: Industry SWOT

Adult Stem Cell Therapy Quantitative Market Forecast

Cellular Therapy Product Pipeline

Clinical Trials Quantitative Metrics and Detailed Breakout by Phase, Cell Type, Therapeutic Areas Addressed, Geography

HSCTs Performed in the EU: Percent Breakout by Disease Classes Addressed

Indications for HSCTs in North America: Disease Classes Addressed, Age of Recipients, Types of HSCs Utilized, Classes of Transplant Inoculum

Cost Analyses of HSCTs in the EU vs. US Markets

Cord Blood Banking Quantitative Market Metrics

Growth of BM, PBL, and CB Units Worldwide in Public Banks and Registries, Segmented by Country

Cord Blood Transplantation Trends: Age of Recipient, Disease Classes Addressed

EU and US Cord Blood Transplantation Detailed Cost Breakouts

EU ATMP Regulation Detailed Analysis

Stem Cells Worldwide Publications Analysis



