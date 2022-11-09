NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Continental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Daimler AG (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V.(Netherland), Tomtom N.V.(Netherland), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X)

Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) will serve as the foundation for vehicles to communicate with each other and everything around themâ€"providing 360Âº non-line-of-sight awareness and a higher level of predictability for enhanced road safety and autonomous driving



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Product Type Segmentation, DSRC, Cellular), Application (Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C))



Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for smart cities

Demand for safer roads

Advancements in cellular technologies



Market Trends:

Adoption of autonomous vehicles



Opportunities:

Asia Pacific is predicted to be a highly lucrative market for the adoption of C-V2X technology

The growing popularity of vehicle telematics



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



