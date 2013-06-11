Cellulite Factor Review - Shocking Truth About Reduce Cellulite

Carmel, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- ‘The Cellulite Factor’ by Dr. Charles Livingston, a board certified Chiropractic Physician, wellness practitioner, advanced nutritionist and speaker and author, is helping thousands around the world in improving the appearance of skin by targeting the cellulite stored in the body. The method is a completely natural one and does not involve the use of creams, related products, skin tanning and techniques including Liposuction. The system is evolved after years of research put in by Dr Charles and combines the ancient techniques used in East Africa and Arabia.



According to the sources, the technique aids in reducing the accumulation of fluids in the body, while increasing the blood flow. The book also provides a cellulite kit that aids in altering the genetic composition of individual resulting in less cellulite and permanent results. Details related to foods that aid in the same are also provided along with the correct order and combination in which they should be consumed. The book lists out the foods that must be eliminated from the diet along with the toxins that resulted in increased production and accumulation of cellulite.



When contacted, Amanda, a fitness expert and dietician said, “Cellulite is a major reason of worry in the modern times. The fact is that if affects women a lot more than men because of the basic body characteristics and even exercising hard would not provide permanent results.” According to Dr. Charles Livingston, “The stuff I teach in the Cellulite Factor program isn’t a bunch of nerdy mumbo-jumbo and unrealistic steps that need to be followed. It is written in a very straightforward, do this, then do that kind of way that anyone can understand and follow. I mean simply put, it is written for the real world and isn't fluff like other so-called programs.”



Sources confirmed that the book comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee and is accompanied by daily meal plans, food diary, exercise log, and a detailed grocery list among others.



About The Cellulite Factor System

Cellulite Factor is a step by step system by Dr. Charles Livingston that helps in improving the appearance of skin by reducing the accumulation of water and improving blood flow. The system has helped thousands till date and a number of positive cellulite factor reviews confirms the effectiveness of the same.



