New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- The Global Cellulite Reduction Devices Market size was valued at USD 14.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period to reach USD 32.75 billion by 2027. Cellulite is one of the most benign conditions affecting millions across the globe. Through the years, this condition has become a significant beauty concern for women across the globe. Deceptions and myths associated with cellulite have led women to spend amounts of money to get rid of it, which has led to the development of a flourishing industry. The vast developments associated with the skincare industry and the expanding global cosmetic industry have enabled access to expert opinions about the possible treatments and methods that could help eliminate cellulite. This has propelled the growth of the global cellulite reduction devices market.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Cellulite Reduction Devices market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cellulite Reduction Devices industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Zimmer Aesthetics, Syneron Candela, Beijing KES Biology, LPG, Solta Medical, Cynosure, and Venus Concept.



The Cellulite Reduction Devices industry is segmented into:



By Procedure (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Non-invasive

Minimally Invasive

Topical



By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Hospitals

Clinics & Beauty Centers



Regional Outlook of Cellulite Reduction Devices Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Cellulite Reduction Devices market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



