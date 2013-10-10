Cellulite Removal with Coffee Grounds Exposed by Joey Atlas' Truth About Cellulite E-Book

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The magazine rated this kind of scrub as being the best natural cellulite removal treatment in a review made on another cellulite reduction hit – Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite e-book.



According to CelluliteProcedures.com, coffee grounds scrubs have numerous beauty benefits, including improving skin texture, erasing wrinkles, preventing sun damage, and reducing the appearance of cellulite. Turning coffee grounds into a body scrub can be done by adding salt or brown sugar and mixing these components with a little bit of massage oil.



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The magazine recommends women to apply the mixture on the affected areas every night before taking a bath, massaging the scrub gently with upward, circular motions. This will help the skin become smoother and softer as residual dirt and dead skin will be removed. As the skin will be clean and exfoliated, it will be able to absorb moisture and anti-cellulite lotions more effectively.



In addition, Cellulite Procedures magazine writes that coffee contains numerous natural antioxidants that can neutralize the noxious effects that free radicals can have on the inner layer of the skin, therefore preventing premature aging. The development of varicose veins is also prevented, as coffee grounds scrubs can increase blood flow.



Coffee grounds as clearly recommended by CelluliteProcedures.com to all women who want to prepare a natural body scrub in the comfort of their own home. Aside from being completely natural, such a scrub is also very inexpensive, being in fact much cheaper than the readily available products of the kind found in beauty stores.



The review issued by CelluliteProcedures.com warns women that such a scrub won't have the expected results until the muscles in the lower body area are properly stimulated. Women can learn how to do that from Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite e-book, which thoroughly explains the Symulast cellulite removal program designed by the fitness guru and nutrition expert, explains the magazine.