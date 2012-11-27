Cellulite Treatment and Reduction Is Possible with New 'Magic Glove' from Nayoya

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Cellulite is a term that is used to describe skin that has a dimpled or “orange peel” like appearance due to fat deposits that are right below the surface of the skin. Millions of people—most of them women—have at least some cellulite, usually on the legs, pelvic area and abdomen. Due to its unattractive appearance, those who have it are typically very interested in finding an effective cellulite treatment to get rid of it.



A new product is already creating quite a buzz for its ability to help reduce and treat cellulite. The Nayoya company recently unveiled its MyMagic Massage Line with its “Magic Glove,” which is now available on Amazon.com.



With its nine rotating chrome spheres, the Nayoya Magic Glove is powered by the pressure of the user’s hand to give the person or another a relaxing massage therapy session and deep tissue massage. Because it can increase blood flow to the area that is being massaged, which over time will help to smooth out the skin, the Nayoya Magic Glove can be an effective cellulite treatment.



As a bonus, when used as a neck or back massager, the Nayoya Magic Glove can also help with stress relief. With the busy holiday season just around the corner, the Nayoya Magic Glove would make a great gift of relaxation for anyone.



The customer reviews on Amazon.com are extremely positive; so far the Nayoya Magic Glove has earned only 5-star ratings from everyone who has posted their comments.



“I am so happy that I chose to purchase this wonderful massage glove,” one of the reviewers wrote, adding that she uses it on her shoulders, arms and calves after workouts, and that it really makes a difference in the level of soreness that she experiences.



“The rotating balls that are located on the underside of the glove make is possible to give a really great massage at whatever level of pressure you choose, meaning that you, as the massager, can apply very little pressure and still provide a massage that soothes minor aches and pains, or press harder to get deep into muscles. I would recommend this to anyone that enjoys giving or receiving massage. No need to be an expert, just put this glove on and go!”



About the Nayoya Magic Glove

