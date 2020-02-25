Cellulose Acetate Derivatives Market Forecast to 2030 : Top Key Players Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Cellulose Acetate Derivatives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global cellulose acetate derivatives market is estimated to be over US$ 4,000.0 Mn in 2018.



Cellulose acetate is widely used in the manufacturing of cigarettes to reduce toxicants in the smoke. Cellulose acetate as a filter material of choice provides excellent filtration properties with no change in taste of cigarette. Also it has a superior biodegradability profile which proves to be environmental friendly and simultaneously reduces environment pollution. Furthermore, according to CDC 34.3 million adults in the United States currently smoke cigarettes and the use of cellulose acetate for filters in cigarette manufacturing industry will reduce the smoking related disorders among smokers. This is expected to further boost the growth of the cellulose acetate market in the coming years.



Key Players:



With the presence of prominent players, the global cellulose acetate derivatives market is moderately fragmented, few of the manufacturers are Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Sichuan Push AcetatiCo, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation among others.



The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing number of cigarette smokers globally and use cellulose acetate in cigarette manufacturing industry to make effective cigarette filters to reduce toxicants during smoking are factors propelling the growth of the market. Similarly, use of cellulose acetate in the packaging, textile & fabric industries adds to growth of the global cellulose acetate derivatives market. Similarly extensive research & development activities carried out by major companies & universities to introduce newer technologies in the manufacturing process of cellulose acetate that provide maximum safety and precision are expected to contribute to the market growth.



