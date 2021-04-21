New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- Increasing demand for the Cellulose Acetate Fiber selling through online sales channels, coupled with high investments in R&D of the Cellulose Acetate Fiber market, are fueling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 2.26 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for Cellulose Acetate Fiber in the manufacture of cigarette filters and women's easy wear items.



The Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market is forecast to reach USD 4.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellulose acetate fiber is a type of manufactured synthetic fiber from cellulose source. The substance derived directly from cellulose acetate in which at least 92% of the hydroxyl groups are acetylated, is called triacetate or triacetate cellulose or primary acetate cellulose. The triacetate is further hydrolyzed to form the secondary acetate or diacetate, contains only about 76 percent acetylated cellulose groups. The diacetate fiber is officially known as regular acetate or acetate, while the triacetate cellulose fiber is called triacetate or the secondary acetate. The continuous expansion of cigarette filters, synthetic fiber, membrane filters, acetate fiber-based inner-garments, easy-case garments, less-shrinking clothes, and dye applications are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Cellulose Acetate Fiber in various end-use sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2798



Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon, China National Tobacco Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Acordis Cellulosic Fibers, Inc., Rayonier Advanced Materials, Solvay S.A., and Rayonier Advanced Materials, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Rising interest for cellulose acetate fibers owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly, cost-efficient, biodegradable, and versatile cellulose acetate, is the one of the prime factors expected to fuel the market for cellulose acetate globally in the forecast period.

- Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 26.2% by 2027.

- Cellulose acetate fibers possess superior properties, over other types, including high impact and mechanical strength, high transparency, and good resistance to a variety of chemicals. Along with that, the demand is supported by easy availability and wide acceptability of the product in various end-use industries.

- North America is forecast to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for cellulose acetate fiber in women inner garments & lingerie and cigarette filters, having grown at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

- In January 2017, Eastman Chemical Company, a US based chemical processing & manufacturing company, launched new acetate fiber brand for their product line-ups. Earlier Eastman was a maker of cellulose acetate fiber for the draperies & bedspreads. The new launch of the brand of cellulose acetate filament fiber is intended to be used in the production of women's intimate apparel. The fiber is sourced from wood pulp, which is derived exclusively from the sustainably managed and certified forests.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellulose-acetate-fiber-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market on the basis of the application, sales channel, production, end-use verticals, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Acetate

Triacetate



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Processing Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Acetylation & Hydrolysis

Dry Spinning Method



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Cigarette Filters

Textile & Apparel

Membrane Filters

Pigment & Dye

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2798



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial growth in the women's inner garments & lingerie wears

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for the high quality filtered cigarettes

4.2.2.3. High demand for Cellulose Acetate Fiber in membrane fibers

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increasing application of the polyester fiber based products

4.2.3.2. Scarcity in the natural sources of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



…



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Celanese Corporation

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Eastman Chemical Company

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Technology Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Technology Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Mitsubishi Rayon

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Technology Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. China National Tobacco Corporation

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Technology Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com