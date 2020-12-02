New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The global cellulose acetate market is forecast to reach USD 6.33 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellulose acetate is a semi-synthetic compound which is derived from purified natural cellulose. In the production of this semi-synthetic compound, natural cellulose reacts with acetic anhydride. The primary sources of natural cellulose are wood pulp and cotton linens. Some of the prominent trends in the market include rising industrialization which provides massive opportunities for market growth, the expanding textile and apparel industries in the Asia Pacific region and technological development related to cellulose acetate.



Rising number of cigarette consumers all over the world would add impetus to cellulose acetate market. Penchant for low tar cigarettes with longer cigarette filters among consumers contributes to the cellulose acetate market growth. The increased cellulose acetate uses as a substitute for silk is expected to propel the market growth and revenue share.



These factors generate opportunities for market growth while factors such as volatility of raw material prices, and stringent regulations pose limitations in the market.



The Asia Pacific region has a comparatively younger population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. China and India hold a considerable share of the global market. These countries consist of over 40% of the global population, and application of cellulose acetate in the apparels and cigarette filters will grow at a very significant rate.



The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Rising industrialization with cheap labor availability and expanding textile industry in the region is anticipated to contribute towards the cellulose acetate market growth in the coming years.



Key participants in the cellulose acetate market include:



Eastman Chemical Company

Solvay

Celanese Corporation

China National

Tobacco Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Acordis Cellulostic Fibers

Mitsubishi Chemical

Holdings Corporation

Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sappi



Cellulose Acetate Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Cellulose Acetate market on the basis of type, product type, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Fiber

Plastic



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Cellulose Acetate Tow

Cellulose Acetate Flakes

Cellulose Acetate Filament

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Cigarette Filters

Textile & Apparel

Photographic Films

Tapes & Labels

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



