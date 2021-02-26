New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market is projected to reach USD 7.60 billion in 2027. In the cigarette filters, textiles and clothing, photo films and the food and drink industries, particularly in Asia-Pacific emerging economies, the market is expected to drive the growth in demand.



It is expected that developed economies like North America and Europe will emerge as dominant markets. In those regions, the lack of time and the increasing consumer buying power has led to increasing demand for baked and comfortable food products. The number of product-specific bakeries are also expected to cultivate cellulose-based esters and ethers in their production line from emulsifier's manufacturers.



Since of their excellent binding, stabilization, thickening, and moisturizing properties, Cellulose ester and ether are primarily used in personal care items such as corpus lotions, shampoos, face creams and cold creams. Therefore, increased use of toothpaste products with a smooth texture is expected to drive the market, boost salt tolerance and boost acid resistance.



For the manufacture of cigarette filters, cellulose acetate is commonly used. Speaking worldwide for their increasing success, the main players focus on flavored items such as flavored smokeless tobacco, electronic cigarettes, and hookah. These can also be used in a variety of platforms for printing, among them rotogravure, offset and jet ink. Growing demand for packaging and printing items in China, India and Vietnam, such as newspapers, magazines and books, is expected to fuel market growth.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Cellulose Esters and Ethers market and profiled in the report are:



Borregaard, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Georgia-Pacific, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Rhodia Acetow International GmbH, Ashland, AkzoNobel N.V., and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Nitrate

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Methyl Cellulose

Ethyl Cellulose

Others



Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Kraft

Sulfite



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Coatings

Films & tapes

Cigarette Filters

Inks

Plasticizers

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Cellulose Esters and Ethers market and its competitive landscape.



