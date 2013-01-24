Cellulose Ether Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Cellulose ethers are high weight molecular substances produced by alkalization of cellulose. Due to a variety of important properties like organic and water solubility, pH stability, surface activity, water retention, binding, emulsification, thermal gelation and others, the use of cellulose ethers in various industries has increased over the last few decades. These properties of cellulose ethers changes with the type of cellulose used in production.



Owing to the increasing commercial applications of cellulose ethers, the global market for cellulose ethers observed a significant growth rate in the last five years and is expected to grow in future. Europe is the largest producer of cellulose ethers with large numbers of domestic as well as international manufacturers. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market by consumption and holds more than 36% of the global market share. Europe is the second largest regional market by consumption. Growth in Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in the global market.



Growing industrialization in emerging countries like India and China represents a good opportunity for cellulose ethers manufacturers. Also, manufacturers can command a good opportunity in the global market by improving the functionality and property of their products. Growing importance given to skin care will increase the demand for personal care products and this represents a positive indicator for the cellulose ether market. The likelihood of power wielding consumers shifting to alternative materials due to lower functional properties will act as a challenge for this industry.



Based on applications, the global market for cellulose ethers is segmented into oil and gas, construction, paints and coatings, pharmaceutical, food, detergents, surface coating and others. Currently, cellulose ethers are majorly used in construction, oil and gas, detergents and surface costing applications. Based on product types, the global market for cellulose ethers is segmented into methyl cellulose, ethyl cellulose, hydroxy ethyl cellulose, hydroxy ethyl methyl cellulose and hydroxyl propyl methyl cellulose and carboxy methyl cellulose. Based on geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.



Some of the key players in this industry include, Dow Chemical Company, Se Tylose Gmbh & Co. Kg, Ashland Aqualon Functional Ingredient, Akzo Nobel Functional Chemicals & Cellulosic Specialties Div., Dow Construction Chemicals, Samsung Fine Chemicals, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, China Jinhanjiang Cellulose Co. Ltd, Ronas Chemicals, Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



