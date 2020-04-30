Cellulose Fiber Market 2020 Forecast : Key Players Are Lenzing AG, Daicel Corporation, Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Global Cellulose Fiber Market report provides in-depth information about Industry overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, drivers, challenges, trends, industry landscape, size and forecast.



According to new research report Cellulose Fiber Market size was estimated at USD 17.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass USD 39 billion by the year 2024.



Escalating demand for textiles and apparels attributed to rising disposable incomes and changing consumer lifestyles will soar Cellulose Fiber Market size. Global apparel sector, which was estimated at over USD 1 trillion in 2015, is projected to grow significantly over the next few years, which will augment the growth of cellulose fiber market.



This product possesses highly beneficial features such as light weight, bio-degradability, and skin-friendliness. In addition, it is quite cost-effective, which will leverage the business expansion. Subject to the fact that this product is biodegradable, strict legislations inhibiting the use of volatile organic compounds will generate bright business growth prospects for cellulose fiber industry over the years ahead.



An increase in the GDP of countries such as Brazil, China, and India leading to shift in the consumer lifestyles has attracted many manufacturers & new entrants to make heavy capital investments in the business, thereby spurring cellulose fiber market expansion. Rise in the production capacity of dissolved pulp along with a surge in the number of pulp producers offering competitive pricing is expected to augment the production of cellulose fibers. In 2015, the global production of dissolving pulp was over 7 million tons, and China accounted for nearly 20% of the share. The environment friendly nature of cellulose fibers as compared to other fibers such as nylon and polyester will further catalyze cellulose fiber industry demand.



Growth Drivers are -



- Rising textile market

- Abundance of raw material

- Environment friendly properties



Cellulose fibers find extensive applications in the spun yarn, fabrics, filtration process, and clothing. Cellulose fiber industry size in the clothing sector, which was estimated at USD 10.5 billion in 2015, is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.5% during the period from 2016 to 2024. Increasing awareness regarding fashion trends coupled with the rise in the per capita income is forecast to boost the revenue. The thriving clothing and apparel sector will also contribute significantly toward cellulose fiber market growth.



Spurn yarn applications, which contributed over 13% of cellulose fiber market share in 2015, are expected to make notable contributions to the industry size in the future. The growth can be attributed to the extensive use of these yarns in knitting and embroidery. Furthermore, they are more preferred in tire cords and high performance tires, owing to their unique features as compared to polyester fibers.



- Spun yarn

- Clothing

- Fabrics



Taking into consideration the regional trends, Asia Pacific cellulose fiber industry, which had collected a revenue of USD 7 billion in 2015, is projected to record a CAGR of 9.5% over the period of 2016-2024. The large presence of textile industries in Asia Pacific is forecast to boost the expansion. High production of cotton and jute in countries such as India and China will positively leverage the business development.



Middle East and Africa cellulose fiber market, which gathered a revenue of USD 1.5 billion in 2015, is foreseen to hit USD 3.5 billion by 2024. Easy availability of workforce at lower costs along with the discovery of ample natural resources in the region is anticipated to support the industry expansion. Rise in the textile production in Africa as a result of large-scale shifting of textile manufacturing firms in the region will further drive cellulose fiber industry revenue.



