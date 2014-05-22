Cellulose Fibers Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The global cellulose fibers market for was valued at USD 12.63 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 24.17 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of volumes, the global demand for man-made cellulose fibers was 4,763.6 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 7,814.1 kilo tons by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2012 to 2018.



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The growing demand for biodegradable, environmental friendly and skin friendly fabrics and clothing from the textile industry has been driving the global market for cellulose fibers. Shift towards replacing petrochemical fibers with cellulose fibers from major end-use industries has also been one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, volatility in wood pulp prices, which is a major raw material for cellulose fiber production, coupled with regulatory issues due to growing environmental concerns are major factors that have been inhibiting market growth. Consequently, the world is shifting focus towards producing cellulose fibers through renewable sources and providing biodegradable solutions to various industries' demand.



Cellulose fibers are majorly consumed in the clothing industry, which accounted for more than 60% of the total consumption in 2011. Cellulose fibers are used in various regenerated forms such as corn fibers, lyocell, rayon, modal, tencel, viscose, and many others forms in the clothing industry. Along with being the biggest consumer clothing is also expected to be the fastest growing application segment for cellulose fibers, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2012 to 2018. Global demand for cellulose fibers used in spun yarn is expected to reach 953.1 kilo tons by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2012 to 2018.



Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market for cellulose fibers and accounted for just over 45% of the global demand in 2011.Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market, with an estimated CAGR of 8.1% in terms of volumes from 2012 to 2018. The growth of the textile industry, particularly in China and India, is propelling the growth of the cellulose fibers in the region. The European market for cellulose fibers was valued at USD 4.64 billion in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2012 to 2018.



The global market for cellulose fiber is considered to be moderately concentrated with top four companies accounting for just over 40% of the total market. Some of the major companies operating in the global market include Aoyang, Fulida, Grasim Industries, Helon, Indo Bharat, Lenzing, Sateri, Tangshan and Thai Rayon.



This report segments the global cellulose fibers market as follows:

Cellulose Fibers Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Spun Yarn

- Fabrics

- Clothing

- Other (including Adhesives, Sealants and Tapes, etc.)



Cellulose Fibers Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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