Cellulose Gum as Food Thickener & Stabilizer

Linyi, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose (CMC) or Cellulose Gum is most commonly used as a thickener in various food and beverage items. This ingredient is also known as a stabilizer wherein it modifies the performance of water, the flow as well as the texture of the food. In alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages, concentrates and powdered beverage mixes, CMC adds a clean and pleasant feel to the mouth. It proves to be a wonderful stabilizer in dairy beverages with low pH levels. It can also control the meltdowns in ice creams by protecting it from heat shocks and also adds texture to the ice cream.



Cellulose gum is used in bakery products thereby improving the water retention in the dough as well as the elasticity. Bakeries use CMC to increase the shelf life of the products, control sugar crystals, improving the structure, reduce fat, etc. The ingredient acts as a perfect coating and adds flavor to desserts and toppings such as marshmallows, meringues, candy coatings, cream fillings, etc. It is also used in various meat alternatives as well as meat products thereby contributing towards reduction due to thawing.



CMC is highly common in preparing food items such as batters, dough for noodles & pasta, sauces, soups, fried foods, convenience food, etc. Why Cellulose Gum is so popular is because no other ingredient can stabilize the proteins as much as it does. It forms an oil resistant film in various processed food items. It is an extract from the plants’ cell walls especially from the wood pulp and cotton seeds. And one can get the best CMC from Sidley Chemical who not only manufacture this product in bulk but also involve in selling and trading the same to various parts of the world.



