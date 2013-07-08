Cellulose Gum Improving Processing Quality of Dough

Linyi, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Cellulose Gum is one of the most common food additives. It is known as the flour product improver and improves the dough’s processing quality such as enhancing the viscoelasticity of noodles, improving the water absorbing quality in the dough which assists in speedy preparation of dough and so on. The other name of Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose (CMC) is Cellulose Gum. This is most commonly used as a thickener, viscosity modifier and an emulsion stabilizer in products such as ice creams. It is also widely used in water based paints, diet pills, laxatives, toothpastes, paper products and so on.



Cellulose gum is nontoxic as well as hypoallergenic. The typical uses of this product are in the instant beverages that are available in common. It provides the required texture in baked products. The product is extremely efficient while protecting the food from staling. When it comes to ice cream, this product can prevent any kind of ice crystals being formed due to rethawing or freezing frequently. CMC is also used while producing quick frozen noodles. It protects the appearance of the food such as protecting it from breakage and also prevents it from deformation.



The quality of the noodles often depends on Cellulose gum. This is because Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose improves the tenacity of the noodles be it instant or rolled. The noodles can be boiled faster and the finished product is fine, smooth and very good to taste. CMC also reduces the oil absorption capacity especially when the cooking involves deep frying of noodles. The consumption of oil can be reduced up to 2 percent. Overall this ingredient is of great use especially when it comes to preserving the freshness of the product. And that is why it is a must use ingredient in many bakery products as well as noodles.



