Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market 2023 : Key Players, Size, and Share Analysis, Insightful Analysis and Projections, Forecast Till 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2023 -- The report "Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market by Type (Water-borne, Solvent-borne), End-use, Material Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Alkyd, VAE), Substrate Type (Structural Steel & Cast Iron, Wood), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 601 million in 2023 to USD 725 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8%. Cellulosic intumescent coatings are becoming increasingly popular in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and beyond. Fire safety rules and guidelines, as well as a greater emphasis on building resilience, have increased demand for sophisticated fire prevention technologies. These coatings, which are distinguished by their ability to generate insulating char layers and impede flame propagation, are increasingly seen as essential for protecting structures, people, and precious assets. Cellulosic intumescent coatings are increasingly being used in North America and Europe, which are expanding markets with well-established regulatory systems. Their use is widespread, spanning commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional applications. The incorporation of novel formulas that are connected with environmental goals increases their attractiveness in these places.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market"

160 market data Tables

60 Figures

260 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=235529408



The structural steel & cast iron segment is expected to account for the largest shares in 2023.

Structural steel, a stalwart in construction, is a prime candidate for cellulosic intumescent coatings due to its prevalent use in various building frameworks. The exceptional strength-to-weight ratio of steel makes it an essential component in creating load-bearing structures. However, steel's vulnerability to fire underscores the criticality of incorporating fire protection measures. When applied meticulously, cellulosic intumescent coatings form a protective barrier that undergoes intumescence during exposure to heat. This process engenders an insulating char layer that retards heat transfer and sustains the structural integrity of the steel, thereby buying valuable time for evacuation and mitigation efforts.



Similarly, cast iron, valued for its durability and versatility, is a prominent substrate type for cellulosic intumescent coatings. Cast iron is prevalent in an array of industrial applications, including pipelines, machinery, and architectural elements. Given its susceptibility to heat-induced structural weakening, employing cellulosic intumescent coatings is integral to maintaining the fire resistance of cast iron components. These coatings effectively curtail heat propagation and safeguard the cast iron substrate from the perils of fire exposure, ensuring sustained operational integrity.



The commercial segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The commercial sector encompasses an array of structures, including office complexes, retail centers, hospitality establishments, and entertainment venues. Given the bustling activities and concentrated footfall in such spaces, robust fire protection solutions are paramount. Cellulosic intumescent coatings, with their capacity to create an insulating barrier during fire events, play a vital role in containing flames, curbing heat transfer, and extending the critical timeframe for evacuation and response.



The architectural diversity inherent to commercial buildings further accentuates the significance of cellulosic intumescent coatings. These coatings adapt seamlessly to a variety of substrates, such as structural steel, cast iron, and concrete, ensuring comprehensive fire protection across different elements of the building framework. This adaptability enhances fire safety and aligns with the aesthetic and functional considerations inherent to commercial designs.



Regulatory compliance and risk management are additional drivers that underscore the prevalence of cellulosic intumescent coatings in the commercial sector. Stringent fire safety codes mandate the implementation of effective fire protection measures, and cellulosic coatings emerge as a strategic solution to meet these mandates while fostering a secure and conducive environment for business operation.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=235529408



Europe is expected to account for one of the largest share in 2023.

Europe has emerged as a dominant market for cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings due to its stringent safety regulations, advanced infrastructure, growing awareness of fire safety, and favorable market conditions. The region's robust safety standards, particularly in construction, transportation, and manufacturing, create a compelling demand for effective fire protection solutions. Europe's well-developed infrastructure, including commercial buildings, residential complexes, transportation networks, and industrial facilities, necessitates reliable fire protection measures, driving the need for cellulosic coatings. The increasing awareness of fire safety among businesses and individuals in Europe, coupled with high-profile incidents and a focus on risk management, has elevated the importance of preventive measures and positioned cellulosic coatings as a trusted solution. Europe's favorable market conditions, such as a strong economy and a conducive business environment, further contribute to its prominence in the cellulosic coatings market.



The key players in the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market include Kansai Paints Co. Ltd (Japan), ETEX Group (Belgium), Sika AG (Switzerland), RPM International Inc (US), Jotun (Norway), PPG Industries, Inc (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), and AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands).