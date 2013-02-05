Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Celsion Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) concerning whether a series of statements by Celsion Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 30, 2012, Celsion Corporation announced the completion of the enrollment in its Pivotal Phase III HEAT Study of ThermoDox(R) in Primary Liver Cancer.



Shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) grew from as low as $1.76 per share on May 18, 2012 to as high as $9.35 per share on Jan. 15, 2013,



Then on Jan. 31, 2013, before the market opened, Celsion Corporation announced the results of phase III HEAT Study of ThermoDox® in Primary Liver Cancer.



Shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) dropped from slightly over $8 per share on Jan. 30, 2013 to as low as $1.17 per share on Feb. 4, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com