Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased NASDAQ:CLSN shares, was announced over potential securities laws violations by Celsion Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether a series of statements by Celsion Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 30, 2012, Celsion Corporation announced the completion of the enrollment in its Pivotal Phase III HEAT Study of ThermoDox(R) in Primary Liver Cancer. Shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) grew from as low as $1.76 per share on May 18, 2012 to as high as $9.35 per share on Jan. 15, 2013,



Then on Jan. 31, 2013, before the market opened, Celsion Corporation announced the results of phase III HEAT Study of ThermoDox® in Primary Liver Cancer. Shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) dropped from slightly over $8 per share on Jan. 30, 2013 to as low as $1.43 per share on Jan. 31, 2013.



Then on June 11, 2013, an article was published asserting that Celsion Corporation’s statistical findings from the Phase III study should be viewed with “extreme skepticism” and that “having reviewed the Phase III results and subgroup analysis, all the doctors we spoke with unanimously believed that Celsion Corporation has no chance of regulatory approval.”



Shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) closed on June 21, 2013, at $1.22 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com