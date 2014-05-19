Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Seegrid reported that driverless transport systems will be part of the conversation at CeMAT 2014 starting this week. The focus will include automated internal transport, as well as innovations in automated guided vehicle systems. Driverless transport systems have been a tried and true way of automating in-house transport for many years. Along with the cost savings they offer compared with manual transport, they also increase process transparency and improve the efficiency of transport processes, which are generally not sources of value. Speakers with extensive hands-on experience discuss the benefits of this technology using practical examples, and innovations in the areas of energy supply and storage, navigation processes and safety engineering are presented that offer further improvements and advantages for users.



CeMAT 2014 runs from May 19 to May 23, 2014, in Hannover, Germany. European manufacturers and distributors will find an affordable automation solution to streamline processes while remaining efficient and productive with the Edison Award Winning Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) at CeMAT 2014. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12.



CeMAT intralogistics trade fair will feature a significant increase in the number of exhibitors from abroad. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space.



About Seegrid

Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a winner of the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500