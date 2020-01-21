TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers "Cement And Concrete Market By Type Of Product(Cement Manufacturing, Ready-Mix Concrete Manufacturing, Concrete Pipe, Brick, And Block Manufacturing And Other Concrete Product Manufacturing) Market Overview And Players – Global Forecast To 2022" from its research store.
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The cement and concrete market consist of sales of cement and concrete products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture cement and concrete products such as concrete pipes, bricks, and paving blocks.
Cement And Concrete Market Segmentation :-
By Product Type- The cement and concrete market can be segmented by product type into
Cement
1.Ready-Mix Concrete
2.Concrete Pipe, Brick And Block
3.Other Concrete Product Manufacturing
Other Concrete Product Manufacturing had the highest growth rate of nearly 10.1% during the historic period.
Sub-Segmentation By Product Type- The cement market can be sub-segmented by product type into
1.Portland cement
2.Clinkered Cement
3.Aluminous Cement
4.White Cement
5.Hydraulic Cement
The ready-mix concrete market can be sub-segmented by end use into
1.Residential
2.Commercial
3.Industrial
The concrete pipe, brick and block market can be sub-segmented by product type into
1.Pipes
2.Blocks and Bricks
3.Concrete Pavements
The other concrete product manufacturing market can be sub-segmented by product type into
1.Prefabricated Structures
2.Tiles & Flagstones
3.Concrete Articles
4.Panels and Boards
