Cement And Concrete Market Segmentation :-



By Product Type- The cement and concrete market can be segmented by product type into

Cement

1.Ready-Mix Concrete

2.Concrete Pipe, Brick And Block

3.Other Concrete Product Manufacturing



Other Concrete Product Manufacturing had the highest growth rate of nearly 10.1% during the historic period.



Sub-Segmentation By Product Type- The cement market can be sub-segmented by product type into

1.Portland cement

2.Clinkered Cement

3.Aluminous Cement

4.White Cement

5.Hydraulic Cement



The ready-mix concrete market can be sub-segmented by end use into

1.Residential

2.Commercial

3.Industrial



The concrete pipe, brick and block market can be sub-segmented by product type into

1.Pipes

2.Blocks and Bricks

3.Concrete Pavements



The other concrete product manufacturing market can be sub-segmented by product type into

1.Prefabricated Structures

2.Tiles & Flagstones

3.Concrete Articles

4.Panels and Boards



