The Cement Board Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The market for cement board market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are desirable properties of impact resistance and durability of the cement board.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cement Board Market: James Hardie Building Products Inc., CERTAINTEED, Owens Corning, GAF, and Johns Manville, among others.



Industry News and Updates:



James Hardie Building Products Inc. Expands Distribution of its HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology



Jan 21, 2020: CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 -- James Hardie Building Products Inc., the world leader in fiber cement technology, will showcase its latest innovation, HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology, at The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, January 27-30.



HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology provides the unmatched strength, ease of use and excellent tile adhesion you've come to expect from the most preferred brand of backer board* by professionals—now with a waterproof composition throughout the board. Passing the ANSI A118.10 test for waterproofness, this first to the market innovation for cement backer board delivers a high-performance product that is easy to use. With expanded distribution to outlets like Lowe's and The Home Depot, HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology is now available nationwide to builders, contractors and homeowners alike.



CertainTeed Announces Availability of New CERTAplank™ Reinforced Siding



MALVERN, Pa.-- CertainTeed, a leading North American brand of sustainable building materials, today announced its new reinforced siding innovation, CERTAplank™. Made in the U.S. and available nationwide, the wide-faced, durable vinyl cladding combines modern hardboard looks with a lightweight 7-inch, slim but rigid profile that can be installed quickly and safely, and requires virtually no upkeep.



"CERTAplank is the result of many years of research and product development," said Kara Radcliffe, director of vinyl siding product management for CertainTeed. "Fiber cement and wood planks are cumbersome and heavy, and they require special tools, extra crew and safety gear to install. CERTAplank resolves these installation issues while delivering a beautiful, flat-face hardboard look. We're very excited to introduce it to building professionals and homeowners alike."



Because CERTAplank is lighter weight and more flexible than fiber cement or natural wood siding, contractors can hand unload CERTAplank without any special equipment, storage or stacking requirements. Panels will not crack or chip, and there are no OSHA restrictions on handling or cutting material outdoors. Any standard ¾-inch siding accessories can be used as trim, including standard new construction window J-Channel.



Market Overview:



Increasing Demand from Fiber Cement Board



- Fiber Cement boards (FCB) are panel boards, where there is fiber reinforcement with cement, which contributes to making the fiber-cement material even stronger. Together with a carefully planned production process, fiber cement makes it possible to develop strong and long-lasting construction materials.

- Today, fiber cement is considered as a material physically suited for construction products, such as cladding and roofing. It is primarily due to its function, performance, and commercial value.

- Fiber-cement products have found wide usage in various sectors of construction: industrial, agricultural, domestic and residential buildings, mainly in roofing and cladding applications, for new constructions and refurbishment projects.

- FCB is the fastest emerging panel boards globally, supported by increasing manufacturing capacities. With increasing awareness among contractors-carpenters and other input providers, the market is expanding very fast, and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.



North America to Dominate the Market



- The United States dominated the North American cement board market, owing to the increasing construction activities in the country.

- The United States is the world's largest and most powerful economy in the world, with a per capita income of around USD 60,200.

- The growing residential and commercial construction sectors in the country are expected to drive the demand for cement boards, during the forecast period.

- The US residential sector's growth is slower than the non-residential sector. In the country, the growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing. Furthermore, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade. The US commercial construction sector is expected to witness growth in the next few years.

- Furthermore, the Canadian construction industry is witnessing growth in a few major cities, such as Toronto and Vancouver. In these cities, developers are registering good profits on investment, mainly with high-density residential projects.

- Therefore from the above mentioned points the demand for cement board is expected to increase during the forecast period.



The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



Influence Of The Cement Board Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Cement Board market.

- Cement Board market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Cement Board market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Cement Board market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Cement Board market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cement Board market.



