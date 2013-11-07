Cement Demand in India to Resume Healthy Growth Rate in Next Fiscal

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Cement industry of India has grown at a fast pace during the past few years backed by strong demand from retail, housing and infrastructure sectors. Unfortunately, the current scenario of Indian economy is gloomy. Thus, many construction projects in housing and infrastructure sector are postponed, which has impacted cement demand. However, Indian government is taking every possible initiative to revive the economy, due to which it is expected that the cement demand will start resuming in 2014-15. According to a recent report by RNCOS, the cement demand is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of more than 8% during 2013-14 to 2015-16.



With stabilization of economy in future, the situation is expected to change. The construction activities are expected to resume, creating huge demand of cement in India. Moreover, infrastructure investments by the government are increasingly pushing the demand of cement in the country. For instance, in the Twelfth five year plan, the government has planned to allocate funds worth INR 1 Trillion for infrastructural investment. These infrastructural investments will provide a strong boost to the cement demand in the country.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Indian Cement Industry Outlook 2016”, by RNCOS spread over in 80 pages provides detailed analysis of the Indian cement industry. After analyzing the industry thoroughly, the report presented the forecasts for production, consumption, capacity utilization, and installed capacity till 2015-16. The overall study also provides the regional analysis of cement consumption, production, capacity utilization, and installed capacity in the country. Besides, we have also provided the state-wise statistics for cement consumption, production, capacity utilization, and installed capacity. Moreover, in order to provide a complete snapshot of the industry, we have studied government regulations, cement pricing and export & import scenario. Lastly, major players of this industry have been covered with focus on their business description, strategic analysis and recent developments.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- Government’s spending on infrastructure is expected to play a vital role in cement demand in future.

- Eastern region of India will have more capacity additions as compared to others.

- Capacity utilization in West India will improve in near future.

- Cement prices are expected to increase after witnessing declining trend.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM624.htm



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.