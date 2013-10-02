Cement: Global Industry Guide - New Market Study Published

New Construction research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Global Cement industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global cement market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global cement market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key cement market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Highlights
The global cement market had total revenues of $262.5bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% between 2008 and 2012.
Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 7.8% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 3.3 billion tonnes in 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $361.6bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global cement market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global cement market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global cement market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global cement market in relation to its regional counterparts?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cement - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Construction Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Global Concrete and Cement - Market Opportunity and Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Global Construction Industry Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Construction Industry
- Motorcycle Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy: Global Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Water Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Utilities: Global Industry Guide