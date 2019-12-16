Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Market Overview:



The global market for cement had a volume touching USD 5.22 billion tons in 2018. With a 6.2% CAGR, the cement market could chart its future path and attain a better valuation stand during the forecast period covering 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) made suggestions in their latest report on the same and recorded the advancements made by market factors to trigger growth.



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Cement can be described as a binding agent derived from components like chalk, shells, calcium silicate, limestones, and others. It is powder in form and can be categorized by hydraulic and non-hydraulic cement. The Portland cement, quite popular among builders, is hydraulic cement. Major reasons providing traction to this cement industry are a hike in investment in the construction sector to build better infrastructure, rapidly growing industrialization, government initiatives covering housing plans, better per capita income standard, and others. However, the cement industry overview provides a glimpse of restraining factors like high CO2 emission rate that can be a hurdle for the global market.



Competitive Landscape:



Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd

InterCement

LafargeHolcim

BBMG Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

HeidelbergCement AG

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

sunnsy

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION

SCG

Votorantim

Titan Cement

Shree Cement



In December 2019, the Indian Finance Minister announced that they are going to launch a new market strategy worth USD 1.14 trillion to kick-start the fading economy.



Segmentation



The global report covering the market for Cement can rely much on an effective segmentation that includes the type and end-use. MRFR's segmentation has its foundation in strong data analysis supported by adept analysts, which simplifies the integration of various reports.



By type, the global cement market can be segmented into Portland cement and others. The Portland cement has greater inclusion across markets as its coverage includes all types of constructions. The Portland cement can be segmented by physical and chemical properties. The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) creates a segmentation of the Portland type and includes general-purpose, moderate sulfate resistance, low heat of hydration, high early strength, and high sulfate-resistance as major decisive factors.



By end-use, the global market report on the cement market can be segmented into commercial construction, residential construction, and infrastructure. The commercial construction segment has a better market reach for the increasing expenditure in the commercial construction segment.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific market is fetching the maximum revenue for the global market and as it is getting traction mostly from the Chinese and Indian markets. The Indian cement industry outlook in 2016 registered several factors that can become positive for regional market growth. It is evident from the Indian cement industry analysis in 2018. China and India are the largest and second-largest cement producers of the world respectively. These two countries have the ability to change perspectives in the coming years. This is also getting traction from rapidly growing industries and urbanization.



North America had the second-largest market share in 2018 due to the impact from active commercial and infrastructural segments. The US is the third-largest producer of cements. In Europe, the market is a bit limited due to strict impositions of various regulations that can hold back the normal market growth. However, its cost-efficiency is set to make the market lucrative.



The Middle East and Africa may record growth in the industry due to construction works in Qatar, Dubai, and other regions. But the African continent has a moderate chance of growth several poor economies are adversely impacting the market.



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