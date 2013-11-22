Cement Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Cement is a key building material which is used as a binder. Clay and limestone are key raw materials used in the manufacture of cement. Cement can also be used in mixture as a concrete and mortar. Mortar is formed by mixing cement with sand whereas concrete is formed by mixing cement, sand, fine aggregate and coarse aggregate. Mortar is used to bind blocks, stone and bricks into walls. Concrete is used in varied constructional purposes. One of the major drivers for cement market is steady and consistent growth in construction industry. Strong growth prospects of construction industry in emerging economies like China, India and Brazil is expected to trigger the demand for cement. Various health hazards associated with cement dust which causes lung diseases is expected to arrest the growth of this industry. Moreover, cement manufacturing is very energy intensive process which releases large volume of carbon dioxide in air causing air pollution. Various new methodologies are used to make advancements in cement market like mixing optical fibres with cement creates see-through concrete.



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Asia pacific is the largest consumer of cement market followed by North America and Europe. Based on types of cement, white cement is largely used to increase the visual appearance of construction. Portland cement is used in commercial, residential, industrial, and public infrastructure. Mortar is used in brick works, and road surfaces. Blended cements are heavily used in ready-mix concretes. Some of the major players operating in the global cement market include LaFarge, Holcim Ltd, Cemex, Siam Cements, Cimpor, Sinoma Cement Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., CR Cement.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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