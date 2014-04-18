Cement Prices Are Expected to Witness a Positive Trend in Future

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Due to the cyclic nature of the industry, cement prices show large fluctuations. The prices tend to increase during the periods of high demand growth & high capacity utilization, and witness a downturn movement if the industry sees low capacity utilization. According to a recent report by RNCOS “Indian Cement Industry Outlook 2016”, the industry is witnessing serious downturn in cement prices since the mid of 2012-13. Due to a slowing economy, the construction activities have declined, impacting demand of cement, which has resulted in reduction of prices as supply surpassed demand.



However the above trend is fast changing as the cement prices have risen sharply across India in last few months. The resumption of demand due to increased construction activity post-monsoon is expected to push the prices forward. Apart from increasing demand, the rise in prices is also attributed to the increasing cost of raw material as manufacturers are keen to pass on the increasing cost to the consumers. The escalating prices of coal, power and fuel are jointly increasing the price of cement in India. Thus, in 2014-15, the cement prices are expected to maintain its pace and are expected to have an average price of INR 310-325 per bag.



The report “Indian Cement Industry Outlook 2016”, provides a detailed analysis of the cement industry. It provides forecast of cement installed capacity, production, capacity utilization and consumption till 2015-16. Moreover, the study also covers the regional analysis for the same. For indepth market insights, government regulations and export & import scenario have also been highlighted in the report. Our comprehensive study has also included types of cement production by region and state. Further, a detailed competitive landscape covering the business description, management profile, strategic analysis and recent activities of key players have also been covered in the report to provide a detailed understanding of the market dynamics to the client.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM624.htm



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.