Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on August 28

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on August 28, 2012, in the lawsuit filed for investors of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) over alleged securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements made by Centene Corp.



Investors with a substantial investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) shares between February 7, 2012 through June 8, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on August 28, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) common stock during the period from February 7, 2012 through June 8, 2012, that Centene Corp violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that Centene Corp allegedly misrepresented its financial condition and allegedly failed to inform investors that its 2012 outlook, provided at the in early 2012 lacked a reasonable basis when made due to already existing and understood competitive pressures.



On June 11, 2012, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced that it is revising its 2012 guidance to $1.45 to $1.65 per diluted share, from the previously announced range of $2.64 to $2.84 per diluted share. Centene Corporation said the revised guidance range reflects negative financial results in May for its Kentucky Health Plan and the Hidalgo service area in its Texas Health Plan, as well as in the Celtic individual health business.



NYSE:CNC shares fell from $35.48 per share on June 8, 2012 to as low as $26.84 per share on Jun e13, 2012.



On August 21, 2012, NYSE:CNC shares closed at $38.87 per share.



Those purchased shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) between February 7, 2012 through June 8, 2012, have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 28, 2012. NYSE:CNC investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



