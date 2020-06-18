Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Centene Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) and currently hold any of those NYSE: CNC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Centene Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



St. Louis, MO based Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Centene Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $60.11 billion in 2018 to over $74.63 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $900 million in 2018 to as high as $1.32 billion in 2019.



Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) declined from $73.21 per share in April 2020 to $62.37 per share on May 27, 2020.



