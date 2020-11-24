Center City Emergency Dentist Discusses Toothaches, Their Causes, and How to Ease Symptoms

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- Dental hygiene is a critical part of personal health as a whole, and no one recognizes that more than Center City Emergency Dentist. As a leading provider of emergency dental services, their team encounters a variety of oral health-related issues. Because of this, they have highlighted three of the leading causes of tooth pain and how patients can briefly relieve the symptoms until they can make it into the dentist's office.



One of the most common causes of dental-related pain is tooth decay. Tooth decay, often referred to as cavities, deteriorates the tooth itself. When this occurs, seeing a dentist is essential to getting said cavities filled to prevent further dental damage. Until going to the dentist for treatment, patients should take care to brush thoroughly and frequently floss to remove all food particles on and between the teeth.



One of the other most common causes for toothaches is tooth fractures. Fractures, including chips and cracks, can cause excruciating pain to the victim as well as lead to detrimental health concerns. Receiving professional help and repairs for the tooth that is damaged immediately is ideal. In the case that a visit is not available as soon as possible; however, utilizing over-the-counter pain medications can help ease the pain.



Both fractures and cavities can result in a dental abscess. An abscessed tooth is the infection of the interior pulp within a tooth, which causes pain and pus to build up. These are only effectively treated when addressed by a professional, so going to the dentist's office as soon as possible is a priority. A cold compress against the tooth can also help ease the pain until the person sees the dentist.



