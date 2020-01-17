Center City Emergency Dentist Explains the Difference Between Veneers and Crowns

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- To obtain their dream smile, many individuals are turning to Center City Emergency Dentist for their highly-regarded cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic practices, like adult braces, at their Philadelphia location. To help patients make the best choice for their dental procedures, Center City Emergency Dentist is happy to discuss the difference between veneers and crowns.



Veneers have become an increasingly popular procedure in cosmetic dentistry for their realistic appearance, durability, and affordability. They are recommended for fixing minor cosmetic flaws, like permanent stains or small chips in teeth. Placing veneers is a permanent procedure where a dentist will cover only the front portion of the teeth by adhering a thin porcelain or composite resin layer using medical-grade tools. After the veneers are bonded to the teeth, they cannot be removed, so patients must take great care of their new smile. Fortunately, maintenance is quite simple — a regular brushing and flossing routine is all that's required to keep veneers looking brand new.



Patients who are looking to repair significant dental functions or cosmetic appearances should strongly consider placing crowns instead of veneers. Crowns can be molded from porcelain and composite resin, like veneers, but they can also be created from much sturdier materials, like ceramics or metal alloys. However, crowns cover the whole tooth; in fact, they essentially become the new tooth. A dentist will significantly shave down the original tooth to fit the crown in its place.



Center City Emergency Dentist is taking appointments for all patients who are looking at improving their smile through cosmetic dentistry. Individuals who are interested in getting veneers may opt for Lumineers, the advanced alternative to veneers. Lumineers offer the same benefits as traditional veneers without needing to shave down the original tooth.



To learn more about the services offered by Center City Emergency Dentist, like general dental care, restorative dentistry, or Invisalign for adults, at their Philadelphia, PA, location, visit their website at https://www.centercityemergencydentists.com/.



About CCED

Center City Emergency Dentist (CCED) is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based dental facility providing both routine and emergency dental treatments for their clientele throughout Philadelphia. They are highly recommended by the hospitals at Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania, as well as many other prominent healthcare organizations.



To learn more visit http://www.centercityemergencydentists.com.