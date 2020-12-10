Center City Emergency Dentist Now Available for Non-Emergency Visits

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- Center City Emergency Dentist is currently scheduling appointments for individuals interested in non-emergency and emergency dental services. Due to COVID-19, the office will be scheduling patients on an appointment-only basis for the foreseeable future, and all patients and staff members will be required to adhere to CDC guidance to reduce the risk of transmission.



The Center City Emergency Dentist team has taken all recommended precautions to ensure every patient is safe. The entire Center City Emergency Dentist staff is required to wear a mask while in the office, and steps have been taken to allow them to adhere to social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC. The office is also now equipped with HEPA certified filters, which will reduce the risk of viral transmission via particulates in the air. In addition to this, all staff members will undergo temperature screenings when they enter the office, and the office itself has been rearranged to allow patients to adhere to social distancing recommendations.



Patients are now able to schedule routine cleanings and check-ups, with an updated protocol for such appointments. Unless the patient is a minor or requires special assistance, only the patient will interact with the office staff during their appointment. All individuals accompanying the patient must wait outside the office.



In addition to this precaution, all patients must arrive at their appointment 15 minutes before the scheduled time to undergo a temperature screening and wash their hands. All patients whose temperature meets the threshold of 100.4 F will have their appointment canceled and are advised to seek medical treatment, per CDC guidance. All patients and guardians are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the office.



To find out more about the precautions Center City Emergency Dentist is taking to keep its patients safe or schedule an appointment with a cosmetic dentist in Philadelphia



About CCED

CCED is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based dental facility providing both routine and emergency dental treatments for their clientele throughout Philadelphia. They are highly recommended by the hospitals at Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania, as well as many other prominent healthcare organizations.



To learn more