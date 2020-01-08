Center City Emergency Dentist Sheds Light on the Early Signs of Periodontal Disease

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Periodontal disease is a gum disease that develops slowly enough to go unnoticed by most patients, especially those who skip their biannual dentist appointments. Gingivitis, characterized by an inflammation of the gums, is the first stage of periodontal disease and can be treated with home remedies and extensive oral care. However, if left untreated, the inflammation will cause the gums to recede upwards, leading to bone loss and eventual tooth loss. As such, it's important for patients to be able to identify the warning signs and contact their trusted Center City Emergency Dentist (CCED) practitioner for a check-up. As the best local orthodontist in Philadelphia, CCED is always accepting new cases and patients.



This gum disease can be caused by a variety of factors, but the most common reason is poor dental hygiene. Those who have a bad habit of not brushing or flossing their teeth are letting bacteria fester in their mouths, which can lead to infection and inflammation, or gingivitis. However, other circumstances can influence the development of periodontal disease, such as illnesses, genetics, or hormonal changes in women.



The most important component of treating periodontal disease is acting fast to prevent any further progression. If a patient is suddenly suffering from any gum discomfort, such as redness, tenderness, swelling, infection, or recession of the gums, they may be experiencing the early signs of periodontal disease. Gums that bleed easily, bad breath, and new spaces developing between teeth are other indicators to keep an eye out for.



Patients who notice any similar symptoms should contact CCED immediately. Although periodontal disease is prevalent in adults, children can easily develop gingivitis from poor oral habits. CCED offers the leading dental services, including endodontics, periodontics, and orthodontics, for adults and children in Philadelphia, PA. To speak with a dental professional today, call 215-223-5555.



