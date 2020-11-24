Center City Emergency Dentist Warns Against Habits That Can Be Harmful to Teeth

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- To the Center City Emergency Dentist team, there's nothing more important than the healthiness of a smile. To help their patients and general readers maintain happy and healthy grins, the leading general care and emergency dentists of Philadelphia are sharing some of the worst oral habits they've come across, as well as some simple solutions.



While some daily habits, like regular brushing and drinking plenty of water, are vital in maintaining good oral hygiene, other habits can do just the opposite. There are many people who mindlessly introduce detrimental foods and objects into their mouths without thinking about the adverse effects. Here are some of the worst habits these dentists have come across.



- Eating excessive amounts of sugar

- Smoking or chewing tobacco

- Brushing teeth too vigorously

- Biting nails or other hard objects

- Using teeth as tools



What happens when improper substances are introduced into the mouth? They end up wearing down the enamel, or the outermost layer of the tooth that acts as a protective barrier, and introducing harmful bacteria into the mouth. This can lead to bad breath, staining of the teeth, gum disease, tooth decay, tooth loss, and much more serious oral infections.



It can be hard to beat a bad habit without outside help, even something as small as nail biting. Here are some tips to consider.



- Limit sugar consumption by eating small treats after a big meal and drinking plenty of water



- Speak with a medical professional about forming a plan to quit smoking and set up goals to see this plan to fruition



- Use a toothbrush with soft bristles and brush gently in circular motions. Alternatively, consider purchasing an electric toothbrush.



- Cut nails short to avoid biting on them or wear bitter-tasting nail polish.



- Instead of using teeth as tools, find someone to help with the task at hand.



To learn more general oral hygiene tips, or inquire about other services available, such as periodontics, endodontics, and Invisalign, call their Philadelphia office today.



